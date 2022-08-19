Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DVN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.77. 351,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,898,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.