Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 426 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.98. 10,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.