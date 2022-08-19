Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.20. 2,616,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

