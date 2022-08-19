Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November comprises about 1.7% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,076.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.29. 8,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

