Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 122 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $150.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

