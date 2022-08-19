Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 198,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.