Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $913,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 108,105 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5,350.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $67.29. 166,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,605. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

