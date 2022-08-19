Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $29.52. 284,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

