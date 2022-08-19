Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 3,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,527,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

