ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

