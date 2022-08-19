Contrasting American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Well has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Baosheng Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.90 -$176.33 million ($0.89) -5.22 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 3.34 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Well and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 5 0 2.56 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -90.47% -19.36% -17.07% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Well beats Baosheng Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

