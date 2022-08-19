Contrasting Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American National Bankshares and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 34.24% 11.29% 1.17% Patriot National Bancorp 13.44% 8.24% 0.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.29 $43.53 million $3.59 10.03 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.27 $5.09 million $1.34 8.82

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

