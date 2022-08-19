Contrasting SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) & Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SCVX and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Bodycote 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCVX and Bodycote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Bodycote $846.79 million 1.66 $81.82 million N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

Bodycote beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance corrosion protection and wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

