CoPuppy (CP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,783.00

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One CoPuppy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoPuppy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074460 BTC.

CoPuppy Coin Profile

CP is a coin. CoPuppy’s total supply is 250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,880,000 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoProfile is a blockchain based platform that focuses on creating a consolidated airdrop platform for ICO projects. The platform naturally aligns the long-term interests of stakeholders, with listed ICO projects getting the marketing exposure from the extensive network of investors who hold CryptoProfile’s native tokens (called CP). CP is an Ethereum-based token, CP holders are financially incentivized to also increase the marketing exposure of ICO projects within the ecosystem through the consolidated airdrop mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoPuppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoPuppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoPuppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.