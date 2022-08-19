COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $7.19. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 444 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

COSCO SHIPPING Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.12%.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

