Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Stryker stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

