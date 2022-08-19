Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

