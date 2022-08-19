Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 3,870 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

LLY stock opened at $316.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.96 and its 200 day moving average is $293.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

