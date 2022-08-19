Country Club Bank GFN Invests $2.05 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $442,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP opened at $151.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.