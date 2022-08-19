Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

