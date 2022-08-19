Country Club Bank GFN Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.15. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

