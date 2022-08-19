Country Club Bank GFN Takes $2.60 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

