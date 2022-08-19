Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.05% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

