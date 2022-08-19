Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.58 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

