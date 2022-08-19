Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,266. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

