Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,355. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

