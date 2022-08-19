Covesting Market Capitalization Tops $2.72 Million (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $20,711.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.
Covesting Coin Profile
Covesting is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.
Covesting Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
