Cowen Boosts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $14.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of LAZR opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

