Cowen Cuts TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $4.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TerrAscend from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

TRSSF opened at $1.73 on Monday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

