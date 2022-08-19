Cowen Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $27.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.