Cowen Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $27.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.
Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.68.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
