Cowen Trims Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price to $36.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $36.09 on Monday. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ichor by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.