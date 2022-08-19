Craig Hallum Boosts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $15.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VZIO. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Trading Up 1.3 %

VZIO stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Insider Activity

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,886,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,615.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,516,871 over the last 90 days. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.