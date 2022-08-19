Craig Hallum Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $60.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

