Craig Hallum Trims Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Target Price to $4.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Pixelworks Price Performance
Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
