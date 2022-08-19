Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Price Target Cut to 225.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from 260.00 to 225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Crayon Group Holding ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA stock remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Friday. Crayon Group Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50.

About Crayon Group Holding ASA

Crayon Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an IT advisory company in software and digital transformation services. It operates through Software & Cloud Direct, Software & Cloud Channel, Software & Cloud Economics, and Consulting segments. The company provides assess and migrate services, including cloud migration assessment, maturity assessment, cloud infrastructure advisory and migration, cloud POC, cloud tenant migration, cloud connectivity, modern workplace migration, and cloud identity services; govern and optimize services comprising IT governance, license optimization, software and cloud economics, and SAM tool services; and operate and support services, such as modern workplace adoption, software and cloud advisory servicedesk, and support program services; and data platform and AI solutions services.

