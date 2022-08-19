Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.80 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.46.
Desktop Metal Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 376,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 49,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
