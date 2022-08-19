Critical Survey: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) versus Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 1.01 $853.02 million $2.32 18.65 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.04 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 9 0 3.00 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $48.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 4.34% 14.40% 1.40% Crescent Energy 1.55% 119.83% 11.87%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

