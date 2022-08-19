Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CROMF stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

