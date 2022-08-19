Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $0.85 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $598,464.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003964 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073714 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.