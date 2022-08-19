Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $5.25. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 4,401 shares changing hands.
Cryo-Cell International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.
Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International
About Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
