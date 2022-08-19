Cryption Network (CNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $191,241.67

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Cryption Network has a market capitalization of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryption Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00215439 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00471612 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryption Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryption Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

