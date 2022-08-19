CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $663,253.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $663,253.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00792817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,163 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
