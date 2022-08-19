CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.2 %

CSWI opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock worth $1,076,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $11,075,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.