CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benson Hill by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE BHIL opened at $3.92 on Friday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

