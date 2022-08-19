CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $5,147,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ML opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.