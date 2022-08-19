CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $45,490,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 425,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.