CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $45,490,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 425,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.