CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sharecare by 24.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $57,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.