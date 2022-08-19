CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. CTC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

FFIE stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

