Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 26,664 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Cue Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $610.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLTH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

