Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Trading Down 3.7 %

Cue Health stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $392,494. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

